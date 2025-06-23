Analyzing Republic Services (RSG) and Its Rivals

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Republic Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Republic Services has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Services’ peers have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Republic Services pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Republic Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 50.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Services has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Republic Services and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 9 12 2 2.70 Republic Services Competitors 323 1116 1891 129 2.53

Republic Services presently has a consensus target price of $252.68, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Republic Services’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 12.88% 18.28% 6.41% Republic Services Competitors -97.71% -458.29% -3.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic Services and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $16.03 billion $2.04 billion 37.60 Republic Services Competitors $3.35 billion $263.08 million 31.44

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Republic Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Republic Services beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

