Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Acquires 268 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.83.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

