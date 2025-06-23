XML Financial LLC Sells 233 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $249.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 819,134 shares of company stock worth $157,921,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

