JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.31 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $32,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $33.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

