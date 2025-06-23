Eagle Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 301.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

