Bath & Body Works Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 11,795 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical volume of 7,660 put options.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 877,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,960. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19.

Bath & Body Works last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

