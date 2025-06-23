Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $11.09 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 120.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68,970 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 599,257 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $4,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

