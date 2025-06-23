Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.37, but opened at $49.43. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Exelixis shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 3,122,472 shares changing hands.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXEL. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,046,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,637.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Stock Up 12.3%
The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
