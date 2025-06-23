Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,001,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.35 and a 200-day moving average of $175.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

