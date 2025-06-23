Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.