Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after buying an additional 599,257 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Walmart Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $767.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

