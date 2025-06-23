iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisory Group

Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IVV opened at $596.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $576.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

