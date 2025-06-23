Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,637,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,284,000 after purchasing an additional 136,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $348.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.24. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.