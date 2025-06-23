Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 75 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $221.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.06. The company has a market cap of $251.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total transaction of $15,975,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,413,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,599,651,946.25. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

