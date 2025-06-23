Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $221.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

