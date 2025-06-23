iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

IWF opened at $403.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

