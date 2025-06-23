Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 552 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.4% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $175.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.