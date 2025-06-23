Consolidated Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

