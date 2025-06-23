Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $138,000 Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 84.6% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day moving average is $230.89.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

