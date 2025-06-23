JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after buying an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after buying an additional 1,085,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after buying an additional 860,019 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,004.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after buying an additional 768,612 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.