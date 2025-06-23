Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $198.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.14. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

