Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases 680 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.9% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,786,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after buying an additional 1,320,295 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,407,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of HON opened at $221.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

