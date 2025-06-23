GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stake Lifted by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

GE stock opened at $238.91 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.46.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

