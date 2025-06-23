Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.6% of Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,012.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

