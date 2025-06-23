Chapin Davis Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.34 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $275.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

