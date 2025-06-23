Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $103.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

