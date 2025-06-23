Vantage Point Financial LLC Buys 19 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Netflix by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,012.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

