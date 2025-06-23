3,135 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Acquired by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.85. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $111.83.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
