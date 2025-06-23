5,401 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by EQ Wealth Advisors LLC

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

