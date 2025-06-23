The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $640.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $581.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

