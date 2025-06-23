Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,691,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,951 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,327,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,627,000 after purchasing an additional 761,829 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 962,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 500,054 shares during the period. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,636,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.9%
NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $28.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $29.46.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
