Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,470 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after buying an additional 293,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 105,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

