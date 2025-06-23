Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 279,267 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

