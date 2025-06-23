Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $2,602,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 66,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $80.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

