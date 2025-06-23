Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $212.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.13. 371,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.65. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,780,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,012,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

