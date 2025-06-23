EVE’s (EVEX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on EVEX
EVE Stock Up 0.1%
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EVE by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in EVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- BigBear.ai Poised to Benefit as Palantir Dominates AI Defense
- About the Markup Calculator
- Kroger Stock Confirms Buy Signal as Uptrend Gains Strength
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- What to Expect From the Q2 Earnings Reporting Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.