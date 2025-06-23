EVE’s (EVEX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

EVE Stock Up 0.1%

EVEX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 30,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. EVE has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EVE by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in EVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

