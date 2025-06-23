Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,314,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,879 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 38,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $47.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

