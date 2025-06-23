Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 792 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.