Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,354 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGO. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 97,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.