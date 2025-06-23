Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.4851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.