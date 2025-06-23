Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.