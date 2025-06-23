Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 573,881 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $300,169,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $552.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $539.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

