Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $998,000 Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $286.75 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

