Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 749 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
