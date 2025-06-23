Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:APO opened at $134.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.96. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

