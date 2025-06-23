Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 891,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,362,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

