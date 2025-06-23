Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.04 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

