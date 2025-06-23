Scharf Investments LLC Has $107 Million Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,899,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 92,255 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 3.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $107,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,681,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Comcast by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369,056 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.