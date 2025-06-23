Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) vs. Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) and Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bergio International and Movado Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bergio International $4.09 million 0.00 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Movado Group $653.38 million 0.51 $18.36 million $0.80 18.76

Risk & Volatility

Movado Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bergio International.

Bergio International has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movado Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Movado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Bergio International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Movado Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bergio International and Movado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bergio International -30.80% N/A -22.07% Movado Group 2.78% 5.10% 3.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bergio International and Movado Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bergio International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Movado Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Movado Group has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.86%. Given Movado Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Movado Group is more favorable than Bergio International.

Summary

Movado Group beats Bergio International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold. In addition, it offers bridal products and couture and/or one of kind pieces. The company offers its products under the Bergio brand name through online and retail stores. Bergio International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes jewelry and other accessories; and provides after-sales and shipping services. The company’s customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, network of independent distributors, online marketplaces, licensors’ retail stores, and third-party e-commerce retailers. It sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

