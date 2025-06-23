Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) vs. Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Best Buy shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Best Buy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Taitron Components and Best Buy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 0.00 Best Buy 1 10 9 0 2.40

Profitability

Best Buy has a consensus price target of $86.11, indicating a potential upside of 29.94%. Given Best Buy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Best Buy is more favorable than Taitron Components.

This table compares Taitron Components and Best Buy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components 1.50% 0.38% 0.36% Best Buy 2.13% 46.40% 8.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taitron Components and Best Buy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $4.14 million 3.19 $900,000.00 $0.23 9.54 Best Buy $41.53 billion 0.34 $927.00 million $4.09 16.20

Best Buy has higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components. Taitron Components is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Best Buy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Best Buy pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Taitron Components pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Best Buy pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Best Buy has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Taitron Components is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Taitron Components has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Best Buy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Best Buy beats Taitron Components on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic allies with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions. The company's stores also offer appliances, such as dishwashers, laundry, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, vacuums, and personal care; entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, and toys, as well as hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products; and other products, such as baby, food and beverage, luggage, outdoor living, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides delivery, installation, memberships, repair, set-up, technical support, health-related, and warranty-related services. The company offers its products through stores and websites under the Best Buy, Best Buy Ads, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Health, Buy Mobile, CST, Current Health, Geek Squad, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen, Home, TechLiquidators, and Yardbird brands, as well as domain names comprising bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com, yardbird.com, and bestbuy.ca. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music, Inc. Best Buy Co., Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

