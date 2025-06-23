BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 876373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $981.66 million, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $347.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Greg Trojan sold 146,102 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $6,520,532.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,958.48. The trade was a 88.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $165,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,941.28. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,269,000 after buying an additional 863,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $4,502,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 277,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 416,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.